Credorax receives license to process payments for Japan

Through its new license in Japan, in the near future, Credorax will be able to process US, European and other global merchants online payments domestically, within Japan.

In addition, Japanese merchants can leverage Credorax as their preferred acquirer to process payments in 27 countries in Europe and soon begin processing with Credorax domestically in Japan and, soon, in the US market.

Credorax provides online payment processing and acquiring bank services to online merchants worldwide. The company is a licensed financial institution and a Visa and MasterCard principal member.