Credorax raises USD 40 mln in funding round

The funding round was led by Columbus Nova Technology Partners and previous investor Blumberg Capital, in order to create an integrated, international architecture for online sellers to receive payments.

According to Credorax chief executive Benny Nachman, the company aims to give online retailers one service provider for any geography around the world.

Credorax provides online payment processing and acquiring bank services to online merchants worldwide. The company is a licensed financial institution and a Visa and MasterCard principal member.