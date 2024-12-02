Credorax, Netcetera reveal Smart 3D Secure solution

The new solution was built in-house by Credorax on top of Netceteras advanced 3D Secure core technology, which is EMVCo certified and compliant with major EMV 3D Secure scheme programs. As such, Credorax has implemented the Necetera solution into its payment processing gateway, and added an AI-based optimisation engine that analyses each transaction in real-time for accurate business results.

Credoraxs Smart 3D Secure ensures that companies fully comply with the PSD2 requirements for Strong Consumer Authentication. It also helps merchants facilitate conversions, optimise their checkout process, reduce fraud, and stay protected from fraudulent chargeback liability. Using Netceteras core technology, Credoraxs new Smart 3D Secure offers secure user authentication, supporting 3D Secure protocols 1 and 2, and a fully comprehensive mobile application SDK.