Credorax implements Feedzais AI to counter merchant fraud

The collaboration couples Feedzais advanced fraud prevention platform with Credoraxs merchant acquiring technology and services, employing machine learning to stay ahead of ecommerce fraudsters. Banks, merchants and customers can become targets at any point - from merchant onboarding through the entire ecommerce transaction and payments lifecycle.

The machine learning technology from Feedzai and Credorax assists the fight against fraud for merchants, while assuring loyal customers can transact securely. It arms merchants with defenses by sifting massive data to uncover fraud while minimizing declines from false positives.

Credorax is a technology company that has evolved into a licensed commercial bank that specializes in merchant acquiring, as well as a bank developed specifically for the ecommerce sector. It holds merchant acquiring banking licenses in 32 countries across Europe.

Founded and developed by data scientists and aerospace engineers, Feedzai provides an advanced risk management platform powered by big data and machine learning. For more information about Feedzai, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.