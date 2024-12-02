Credorax, Cisco partner for payment services

The agreement enables Credorax to adopt Cisco’s data-center networking technology, including an automation, visibility, and management system. The company has also agreed to beta-test Cisco’s future monitoring and management products.

Cisco’s technology will allow Credorax to decrease transaction latency. Its software solution for centralised management and monitoring of network components will simplify the roll-out of new products and reduce ongoing cost of ownership.

As a licensed merchant acquiring bank, Credorax helps merchants accept payments with its Source gateway. The platform offers telecom-grade availability for processing payments as well as a host of payments products and services, including cards and alternative payment methods, hosted payment pages, KYC screening, fraud solutions, and business intelligence, and data tools.