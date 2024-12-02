Creditspring raises GBP 48 mln to improve financial stability in the UK

The latest fundraising round takes the total raised to GBP 70 million, since the fintech’s official launch, back in 2016. The money will mainly be used to support more members to avoid high-cost lenders and manage their finances through the cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

The startup will also use part of the funding to grow its team, looking to double its employee base by the end of 2022 and hire for positions across all areas of business.