Creditcall, Credorax launch omnichannel payment platform for European SME market

Creditcall and Credorax have begun to roll out a service that includes online, mobile, in-store, and unattended payments acceptance, with a rapid certification service for ISVs, ISOs, and PFs targeting the European market.

The SME market continues to grow across Europe – especially in the areas of mPOS and semi-integrated payments. Credorax and Creditcall are embracing this market by supporting ISVs, ISOs and PFs that are bringing vertically optimised solutions to these retail, hospitality, transportation, and ecommerce merchants whom in the past were under-served by financial institutions that do not have the technical expertise or agility to cater for their specific needs.

Credorax and Creditcall will bring their integrated omnichannel offering to merchants through partnerships with ISVs, ISOs and PFs that are strong at providing integrated card-not-present and card-present solutions to sub-verticals within the SME market, particularly focusing on retail and hospitality.

Credorax and Creditcall recognise that these payment providers and merchants can’t afford long delays to accept payments caused by cumbersome EMV certification processes, payment gateway integrations, and acquiring set-ups.

Creditcall facilitates deployment for customers through its portfolio of SDKs, ChipDNA, allowing for online payments and multiple payment devices to be supported within days on multiple channels across Europe. Combined both companies also provide an integrated payment gateway, credit card processing and reporting for automated back-end reconciliation.