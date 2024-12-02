Credit Suisses NEXT Investors unveils USD 261 mln fintech fund

The investors group for the fung include financial institutions, fund of funds, and family offices, and represents an investor base across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

NEXT Investors officials at Credit Suisse Asset Management stated that NEXT Investors has been investing together for over 18 years, and by using Credit Suisse’s banking and technology platform, it can source and evaluate investment opportunities in financial services technology and create value for their portfolio companies.

According to NEXT Investors, its portfolio comprises businesses that interact with the financial services industry across sectors including market structure, enterprise software, data analytics and specialty finance. The team has USD 498 million in capital across 71 investments.