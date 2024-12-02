Crédit Mutuel selects IBMs Watson to manage risk and compliance issues

The financial institution has selected IBM Cloud, Watson and advanced cybersecurity technologies to fundamentally change how its customer relationships are developed and maintained. Under the extended partnership with IBM, Crédit Mutuel will be equipped to manage risk and compliance issues such as anti-money laundering and financing of terrorism, with tighter controls and monitoring with business and client identification.

In the IBM Cloud, Watson services will be secured in a fully encrypted, dedicated and isolated environment in France with back-up in Germany. In keeping with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance, Crédit Mutuel customer data is private and will never be for sale, according to the official announcement.

Additionally, the financial institution has chosen IBM QRadar Security Intelligence to collect all major cyber security information across the world, and make it available to its security analysts. The bank is also using IBM MaaS360 to protect 10,000 advisors’ mobile phones used across the overall Crédit Mutuel Group.