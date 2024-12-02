Crédit Mutuel-CIC, AIRTAG to launch contactless m-payment app for banking clients

The payment app has been developed using AIRTAG’s white label mobile wallet solution dubbed AIRPASS.

The Crédit Mutuel-CIC app is a SIM-centric payment solution that enables transactions without the need to carry cash or a physical credit card. To start using the app, the user has to enter their banking code to activate the SIM card. Then, users can start making payments by mobile phone in any retail store or location equipped with contactless terminals.

In recent news, French retailer Auchan Group, provider of payment services Ingenico and Credit Mutuel-CIC group have launched their common card payment solution pilot based on SEPA standards in France, in an Auchan store.