Crédit Mutuel Arkéa and Antelop roll out HCE mobile payments

More than that, customers can now authorise payments at the point of sale with a scan of their fingerprint.

Paylib is an online payment solution offered by some of the main banks in France and currently allows customers to pay online without having to enter their debit/credit card information from their smartphone, tablet or computer.

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa has now extended its Paylib offering to support in-store payments through HCE, “transforming its app into a converged mobile wallet” using technology supplied by HCE and tokenization provider Antelop Solutions.