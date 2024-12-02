Credit Europe Bank enables acceptance of JCB Cards in Russia

Credit Europe Banks acquiring network includes more than 11,000 POS terminals and 514 ATMs (as of the 1st of January 2018). The Russian Federation-based bank provides acquiring services for retailers like IKEA, METRO Cash & Carry, Marks & Spencer, Gap, Banana Republic, and U.S. Polo Assn.

JCB started card issuing business with local banks in Russia in 2015; the partnership with Credit Europe Bank will allow JCB cardmembers to use their cards to pay for their purchases at popular retailers.

Earlier in January 2018, Belinvestbank and JCB International have enabled acceptance of JCB Cards at ATMs and POS terminals in Belarus.