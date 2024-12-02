Credit data company Experian to buy fintech ClearScore

The deal is expected to close later in 2018 and add to benchmark earnings in the first full fiscal year of ownership, Experian said.

ClearScore, which has over 6 million members in the UK, provides free access to credit reports and scores and introduces consumers to personal financial products.

Experian said that the ClearScore brand will be kept.

“I believe that this acquisition will allow us to grow faster and develop exciting new innovations that will deliver improved financial well-being to you, our current users, in the UK and South Africa, and hopefully millions more around the world,” said Justin Basini, the chief executive officer of ClearScore, on a blog post.