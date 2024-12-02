Credit China interested in acquiring financial services companies in Asia

The firms acquisition strategy-which is now focused outside China-has been driven by USD 554 million of funds that it has raised since 2014.

In January 2017, Credit China unveiled a USD 30 million investment in San Francisco-based blockchain technology firm BitFury Group.

Since 2013, Credit Chinas investments have focused on financial technology-related markets such as third-party payments and peer-to-peer lending, a strategy that boosted transactions on its online platforms to 92.6 million in 2016 from 1.8 million in 2014.

The firms investments include third-party payments company UCF Huisheng Investment (HK) and a controlling stake in mobile games operator Shenzhen Qiyuan Tianxia Technology. In 2016, the company made its first majority investment outside China by acquiring a 51% stake in Vietnams Amigo Technologies Joint Stock.