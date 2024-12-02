Credit cards usage on the rise in India

At the same time, the number of debit cards has declined to 884.78 million, a reduction of 39.8 million existing cardholders. Between April 2018 and April 2019, India added some 10.2 million credit cards and lost over 21 million debit cards.

Card usage spiked during the months following demonetisation, when the unavailability of cash forced people to use cards. The number of transactions using credit cards at POS terminals or swipe machines grew by 26.2% year-on-year, while it increased by 22.1% for debit cards since April 2018.

In April 2019, the total number of POS transactions through credit cards was 166.9 million, while the figure for debit cards was 407.6 million. At POS terminals, the average amount per transaction using credit cards has increased slightly between April 2018 and April 2019. For debit cards, it declined during the same period.