Credit card processing service launched in the US by Payza

The service enables businesses to accept MasterCard, Visa, Amex and Discover card payments into their business bank accounts. Payza Merchant Gateway users are now able to accept credit and debit card payments with only the primary business bank account.

Besides, the platform provides recurring billing service for subscription-based billing cycles free-of-charge. The feature has more intervals and billing terms and is created at a product level so additional products can complement the basic subscription. The Payza Merchant Gateway charges users per transaction.

The platform is compatible with shopping carts such as ZenCart, OSCommerce, WHMC and OpenCart. Customer usernames and passwords are stored at account creation for checkout. The platform is SSL encrypted, has PCI DSS Level 1 Compliance and also an integrated proprietary Fraud Matrix system. The platform also includes developer tools like integration code, advanced button generation and instant payment notifications.

