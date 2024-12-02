Credit card player Petal raises USD 30 mln funding

This is Petal’s second investment from Valar, which was also the lead investor in its Series A funding round. Back in October 2018, Petal got USD 34 million in financing.

As part of this latest round, Greyhound Capital is joining as a new investor and the company’s existing ones also participated. These include Third Prime Capital, Rosecliff Ventures, Story Ventures, RiverPark Ventures and Afore Capital.

Moreover, Petal plans to offer credit to users who have no credit score or prior experience with credit. Their first product, the Petal Visa card, was launched in October 2018.