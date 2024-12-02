



The Series A round was led by the Japan-based financial investor SBI Investment, followed by the VC fund Alstin and US-based MS&AD Ventures. The venture capital arm Neosfer, which belongs to Commerzbank also invested in Pliant again.





The Pliant founder did not want to comment on the company valuation on which the financing round was based, however, it is known that it has increased compared to the previous round in December 2020. According to Gründerszene, approximately EUR 18 million has already flowed into the development of the company.

Pliant’s offers