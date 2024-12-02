Credit card data breach at DiscountMugs.com

The hackers stole credit card numbers, the security code and expiration date, as well as names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses and ZIP. Hackers siphoned off credit card numbers from customers who made orders through its site between August 5 and November 16, 2018 using code injected on the company’s payments page.

However, the malicious card skimming code was removed from the site after it was discovered. The company didn’t say how many people were affected by the breach. It’s believed to be thousands of customers who made purchases through the site during the four-month period.

DiscountMugs.com becomes the latest in a line of websites affected by credit card skimming code. The so-called Magecart group of hackers have targeted thousands of sites in the past few years, affecting big names such as British Airways, Newegg and Ticketmaster.