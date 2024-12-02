Crédit Agricole to test biometric payment cards

The trial of contactless cards with integrated fingerprint readers is the first of its kind in France. If the pilot – involving 200 of the French banking group’s customers – is successful, the technology will be launched to market in 2020.

Produced and personalised by G+D Mobile Security, the biometric payment cards offer streamlined contactless payments. Customers simply have to place a finger on the reader to authorise the payment and transactions are not subject to the usual contactless limit of EUR 30.

NXP Semiconductors and Mastercard are also partners in the project.