Crédit Agricole du Maroc partners Entrust

By incorporating Entrust's Digital Card Solution into its existing payment card programme and banking application, Crédit Agricole du Maroc aims to streamline and fortify its digital payment services.

In response to the rapidly digitising banking and payments sector, Crédit Agricole du Maroc has embraced digital payment innovations, such as NFC Payment, within its banking app to remain competitive in the Moroccan market and attract new customers.

Representatives of Crédit Agricole du Maroc emphasised the bank's commitment to delivering top-tier digital payment experiences, positioning itself as a pioneering force in banking and payments innovation in Morocco.

With a customer base exceeding 2 million, Crédit Agricole du Maroc not only offers traditional banking services but also finances agricultural ventures and socio-economic development in rural areas. Collaborating with Entrust, the bank intends to introduce features like in-store Tap-and-Pay and push-provisioning to third-party e-wallets, enhancing convenience and security for e-commerce transactions within its banking app.





Entrust representatives highlighted the global trend towards digital transactions and commended Crédit Agricole du Maroc's initiative to digitise the banking experience, predicting increased customer acquisition and usage of digital cards for both in-store and online transactions.

Crédit Agricole du Maroc, known for its agricultural financing expertise, is dedicated to various financing projects and socio-economic development initiatives in rural areas. With a network of over 600 branches nationwide, the bank remains committed to providing tailored products and services to meet the diverse needs of its customers. Visit www.creditagricole.ma for further details.

Entrust plays a role in enabling trust for a variety of critical applications, including multi-cloud deployments, mobile identities, hybrid work environments, machine identities, electronic signatures, and encryption. With a workforce of over 2,800 employees, a global partner network, and a presence in more than 150 countries, Entrust is the preferred choice for the world's most reputable organisations seeking trusted solutions.





Launching a new platform

The company has recently unveiled its latest innovation: the Post-Quantum Ready PKI-as-a-Service (PKIaaS PQ) platform. This new addition to Entrust's cloud-based PKI-as-a-Service offering introduces both composite and pure quantum-safe certificate authority hierarchies. This empowers customers to explore or deploy quantum-safe scenarios and infrastructure, distinguishing it as one of the pioneering commercially available platforms in this domain.

The Entrust PKIaaS, built upon more than 25 years of Entrust PKI expertise and ingenuity, is a cloud-native service designed to streamline PKI enterprise setup and management. It offers pre-configured, ready-to-use certificate solutions, including WSTEP, ACME, SCEP, and a wide range of mobile device management (MDM) solutions. Additionally, the architecture of Entrust PKIaaS simplifies on-demand scalability by minimising reliance on on-premises services, applications, and software. Seamlessly integrating into existing workflows and applications, it delivers visibility, control, and automation through a unified interface, alongside public SSL/TLS management via the cloud platform.