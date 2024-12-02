Crédit Agricole and Worldline launch joint payment service 'CAWL'

CAWL, the new payment services brand for merchants in France, combines Worldline's technological expertise, offerings, and services with Crédit Agricole Group’s commercial performance and distribution power. It is a relational and proximity brand, with a strong innovative and technological focus. It leverages the complementary aspects, values, and strengths of both groups.











A brand combining service and proximity

CAWL aspires to become a prominent French player in payment services for merchants. It will offer all-in-one payment solutions combining acceptance and acquisition and integrating value-added services specific to each business sector: industry-vertical offerings that will simplify merchants' payment operations and allow them to focus on the development of their business.

Among the benefits, the new brand’s solutions will enable merchants to focus on their growth, effectively manage their commercial performance, optimise their sales, and mitigate fraud risks, thus fostering the development of their business activities.





Catering to a wide variety of merchants

CAWL aims to provide complete and innovative offerings for all merchants, regardless of their size, industry, and sales channels.

Large merchants: CAWL will offer omnichannel solutions with dedicated commercial teams and expertise for each industry;

Professionals and SMEs: Starting in 2025, CAWL will roll out all-in-one offerings by industry-verticals. These offerings will be widely distributed by Crédit Agricole Group banks, through dedicated teams and via an entirely digital channel.

The offerings will leverage the various technologies and capabilities of Worldline, as well as on Crédit Agricole Group's deep knowledge of the French market:

Instore: Multiple SmartPOS solutions, the latest generation of Android POS terminals offering a diverse application catalogue;

Ecommerce: A platform with new features allowing merchants to offer their customers a seamless and omnichannel shopping experience and optimise their conversion rates and commercial activities, and more.

These offerings will enable merchants to access multi-currency, multi-country, multi-payment network services, and alternative payment methods, supported by a pan-European acquisition platform and personalised services.

Executives from CAWL said that the brand has the ambition to be a major player in payments for all merchants in France, with an offering that combines service, proximity, and high technology, leveraging the strengths of Crédit Agricole and Worldline. They also aim to be a leader in innovation by creating integrated offerings that significantly increase the added value for merchants and, by extension, for their own customers.