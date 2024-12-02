The initiative aims to modernise the country’s payment infrastructure by enabling secure, real-time transactions available around the clock.

The system, set to launch in September 2025, is designed to enhance the efficiency of digital payments by reducing transaction costs, eliminating delays, and improving cash flow management. Additionally, Bre-B incorporates QR codes and digital keys to facilitate access for both businesses and individuals, including those without traditional banking services. The initiative also prioritises security measures to mitigate fraud risks.

Role of Credibanco and Dock in the Bre-B system

Credibanco, a long-standing player in Colombia’s electronic payments sector, and Dock, a Brazilian fintech company involved in the Pix payments system, will act as intermediaries for the implementation of Bre-B. Regarding these new developments, officials from Credibanco stated that the collaboration aims to create an interoperable instant payments framework that aligns with Banco de la República’s vision. They noted that Credibanco’s market expertise, combined with Dock’s technological capabilities, will facilitate the system’s adoption.

To encourage participation, Credibanco plans to provide banks, fintech firms, cooperatives, and businesses with technical support and onboarding resources. The company is also focusing on building a secure and scalable payments infrastructure, integrating fraud prevention technology through a partnership with Feedzai, an artificial intelligence-driven security firm.

Representatives from Dock brought up that the Bre-B initiative aligns with the company’s goal of expanding financial inclusion across Latin America. They pointed to the impact of Pix in Brazil as an example of how instant payments can enhance accessibility and economic participation.

According to the official press release, instant payment models have gained traction globally, with systems such as Pix in Brazil demonstrating their effectiveness. Dock, which processes over 220 million Pix transactions per month, is leveraging its experience to support the Colombian system’s implementation. The company’s role will focus on ensuring scalability and security while adapting solutions to local market conditions.