Creative Group raises EUR 22 mln from Prime Ventures

The fintech company offers customers the option of digitally buying or sending prepaid credit to spend with their preferred brands. Prime Ventures is the sole investor in this round, acquiring a minority stake in the company.

Creative Group aims to streamline digital top-up for consumers worldwide. Their solution combines a scalable, proprietary-based tech platform with distribution power via online marketing. This enables brands to tap into new markets and discover new customer segments globally.

With the recent funding, Creative Group plans to hasten its global roll out and hire more professionals, further investing into the team.