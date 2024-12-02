CREALOGIX to support the activation of cards on Google Pay

The support enables banks to offer their customers a new way to connect credit cards with Google Pay, enabling them to use their smartphone or smartwatch for contactless payments.

For activation, bank customers will need their banking app, an NFC-capable mobile device, a valid credit card, and a current version of the Google Pay app. To activate a credit card for Google Pay, bank customers will need to provide one-off approval for their card for the relevant payment system, and confirm using a TAN. In this process, a token is used to store a virtual credit card on the end device, which can then be used for payment in physical or online shops.