CRDB launches e-payment campaign in Tanzania

The campaign is promoting the shift from cash payments culture towards a cashless society, allafrica.com reports. The bank has set aside USD 1 billion for the campaign that will run for six months as of 28th April 2016.

The bank revealed that the majority of the people prefer paying in cash due to cash-base culture, lack of e-payment infrastructure and ease to dodge taxes. CRDB considers the e-payment infrastructure is efficient since people can pay their various obligations -- tax, water, electricity bills, and shopp via Point of Sales (PoS) available country wide.

CRDB has over 1,500 PoS and some 2,000 FahariHuduma Agents across the country equipped with PoS devices. TANAPA and Zanzibar Airport has maximised their revenue collection after using CRDB machines which accept Visa, MasterCard and UnionPay cards.