CPI Card Group, Fit Pay team up for contactless payments

Fit Pay selected CPI’s embedded contactless technology, Adaptives, to power contactless transactions for Flip, its new contactless payment device.

Flip allows consumers to make purchases at retail locations that accept contactless payments. Accompanying the physical Flip is Fit Pay’s digital wallet, which enables consumers to store and manage funds transferred from standard bank accounts, supported Bitcoin wallets, and more.

Non-fiat funds (like cryptocurrency) must first be converted to US dollars before those funds are loaded onto Flip. There are account and exchange fees associated with maintaining a Flip digital wallet. Flip is currently only available in the US.