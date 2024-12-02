CPI Card Group expands production facility

CPI is a payments technology company providing a range of credit, debit, and prepaid card and digital solutions, including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. This new, which will be built in Fort Wayne, Indiana, US, exemplifies CPI's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and driving innovation in the payments technology industry.











Key highlights of the new facility include:

Digital integration and automation: A digital factory enables streamlining data and equipment management, boosting productivity, and allowing CPI to maintain high quality production standards. The planning for this new building will include new software and automations such as co-bots (collaborative robots), conveyor systems, and inline production;

New equipment: New equipment will enable the augmented on-brand capabilities for quality, efficiency, and speed to market. Floor layout and material flow will be optimised. Coupled with process automations, a connected workforce can streamline tasks and improve throughput. These enhancements will be made without impact to existing employees' roles.

Environmental sustainability: CPI is committed to reducing its environmental impact and has incorporated several sustainability initiatives into their business strategy. The new facility presents an opportunity to maximise efficiency and minimise waste within their operations and day-to-day activities. They are also exploring renewable energy alternatives and LEED certification.





What does CPI Card Group do?

