CPI and Berkeley Payment Solutions launch EMV prepaid cards

CPI has developed its EMV Prepaid solution to serve its customers globally as the demand for security across the payments ecosystem increases. The solution provides access to CPI’s EMV chip technology, providing choices to meet customer needs.

CPI offers a single source for cards and other form factors, from financial and prepaid debit to EMV chip and mobile, and personalization and fulfillment services.

Berkeley Payment Solutions is an incentive program manager in Canada for corporate MasterCard prepaid cards and Visa prepaid cards. Collaborating with business-to-business and business-to-consumer clients, channel partners, non-profit organizations and marketing agencies in Canada and the United States, Berkeley creates custom prepaid incentive and payment solutions that can be used for a wide variety of programs.