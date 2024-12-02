CPC rolls out mobile payments solution in Taiwan

The integration of the mobile payments service at several gas stations will allow consumers to tap their near-field communication-enabled mobile phones to make payments during a trial period.

The company will expand the service to more stations and will make it available to other mobile payment systems, after building a database of consumer preferences.

Local holders of 3.21 million credit cards had signed up to use the three major mobile payment systems as of February 2018, compared with 2.74 million cards at the end of 2017. However, overall transactions using the three systems accounted for just 0.57% of all credit card spending in 2017.