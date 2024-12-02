CPBank partners with Eurogiro





Following this announcement, Cambodia Post Bank’s clients and customers who live in the region and abroad will be given the possibility to benefit from the convenience and effective network of the postal solutions that Eurogiro provides. Inpay-owned postal network that is comprised of 70,000 post office locations around the world, Eurogiro is set to allow clients to leverage instant, easy-to-use, and secure international cash remittances.

Cambodian users who live abroad will also benefit from instant and affordable products in order to send money to their family, friends, and acquaintances. The process will be taken through CPBank’s 60+ nationwide branches, which aims to offer customers an improved experience of transferring money to their loved ones at home.

Furthermore, the collaboration will focus on improving the overall economic activity and development of Cambodia by offering users and individuals the chance to access an inclusive financial system.









Inpay’s recent partnerships and launches

Denmark-based fintech company that provides customers and clients with a secure, fast, and efficient suite of cross-border payment solutions, Inpay had a couple of product launches and collaborations in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas around the world.

In July 2023, the company obtained an Electronic Money Institution license offered by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA). Throughout this announcement, Inpay was enabled to issue electronic money to its clients in order to facilitate payments and money disbursements, as well as other payment solutions and methods.

The firm was set to provide individuals and partners with fast and cost-effective tools in order to offer more complex and international money transfers and payments. In addition, the software of Inpay was developed to handle money transfers securely in areas around the globe where the traditional banking networks did not function well.

Earlier in February 2023, Inpay announced the launch of its PostalPay application, focusing on improving money transfer services to Uganda-based clients. The business also prioritised the process of making money transfers between Europe and Uganda more efficient and safe, as well as making the process cheaper. This represented an important feature as the application was launched by cross-border payments company Inpay in collaboration with its subsidiary Eurogiro, a global postal network of services.

The money and funds that were sent while using the PostalPay application were either instantly transferred to a Postbank Uganda account or received for cash pick-up in many PostBank Uganda locations, as well as Posta Uganda locations.



