Covery releases automatization of KYC procedure

Covery’s automatized KYC procedure is divided into KYC profile and KYC submit stages, that enable the analysis of both simple and complex entities for various industries.

The platform uses all types of user’s in-house data, permits risk manager to work with any risk logic valuable to a specific business, and advances user analysis with no compromise in quality.

Covery is a global risk management platform helping online companies solve fraud and minimize risk. To find out more about in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.