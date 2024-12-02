Coverwallet provides B2B insurtech to The Hanover agents

Through the partnership, The Hanover will make CoverWallets new platform available to its independent agents looking for a solution to address the micro segment of small commercial businesses.

Coverwallet’s B2B platform provides real-time quoting, underwriting, binding, billing, and servicing capabilities to improve productivity and reduce technical and operational costs for agents and carriers.

Moreover, the B2B platform also helps with billing solutions, accepting payments in full, in instalments, and via credit card or bank transfer. In addition, it enables consumers and agents to manage policies and sort out things like renewals, certificates, and account updates with ease.