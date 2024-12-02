Coupons at high demand for ecommerce use in Asia

The intelligence comes from “A Snapshot of the Asian Couponing Market” report issued by ecommerce marketplace and deals aggregator iprice, which also highlights that the age group that most uses coupons on its platform are those in the 25 to 34 range.

iprice registered 80,000 searches made by customers in October, 2015, looking for coupons or discounts codes for the top 100 brands on iprice’s Malaysian store. Moreover, the platform registered a total search volume of 740,000 coming from users in the six other countries that iprice operates in (Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Thailand).

Users of digital coupons, which are delivered via coupon codes, SMS or geolocation, save up to 25% on average. It also reveals that the most popular coupon searches per categories include Home & Garden (16.16%), Fashion (15.07%) and Sport, Fitness & Outdoor (13.51%). Technology & Electrical products come on the fifth place with 10.1%, after the products from the category Others.