Coupang to spend USD 1.3 bln on logistics agenda

This amount will be invested in stages up to the end of 2017, The Korea Times reports, e27.co cites. At a press conference, Kim Bom, CEO, Coupang, said that the firm will increase the number of delivery staffers to 40,000 and run 21 warehouses across South Korea by the end of 2017.

At the moment, the company has 3,500 workers running its delivery services, and another 6,000 tending to its logistics and customer service centres. It has also built 14 warehouses. Its in-house delivery system, Rocket Delivery, was launched in March 2014. The company was accused of violating the country’s Transport Service Act for running its own delivery operations, which competes with independent logistics providers, but the charges have been dropped.

The Korea Herald also reported that the firm “more than doubled” its mobile payment transactions for 2014 to hit KRW1.4 trillion (USD 1.2 billion) after launching Rocket Delivery. Coupang most recently raised USD 1 billion from long-time investor Japanese telecommunications firm SoftBank at a valuation of USD 5 billion.