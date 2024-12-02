Coupa unveils spend management services suite

Risk Aware within Coupa Sourcing Optimization (CSO) provides critical information on supplier health, including key financial, judicial, news sentiment, community, and third-party data, during complex sourcing events such as logistics and raw materials. These new capabilities allow customers to proactively retrieve risk scores and health indicators for bidding suppliers.

Community Intelligence on e-invoicing channels helps administrators and project managers leverage community information to identify which electronic invoicing channels their suppliers use.

As another feature, auto-approval for prea-pproved expenses allows managers to pre-approve expense reports for their teams and not have to review the itemised report later. If the expense report meets the pre-approved spend tolerances, it will automatically be pushed through for payment.