Coupa set to simplify B2B payments using Stripe

New Coupa Pay capabilities will enable suppliers to use Stripe accounts for virtual card payment and reconciliation automation

Through Coupas integration with Stripe, suppliers will soon be able to register their Stripe account with Coupa Pay as their preferred virtual card acceptance option. Doing so helps enable seamless processing of the payment. When a virtual card payment is sent by Coupa to a supplier registered with Stripe, the payment is made directly into the suppliers bank account with no manual intervention. By eliminating the reconciliation work, the new Coupa Pay solution will reduce the time and effort required by suppliers to accept virtual card payments.

By taking advantage of Stripes widely adopted payments infrastructure, Coupa Pay is expected to be able to increase efficiency and reduce efforts for suppliers. Coupa Software is a provider of business spend management solutions. The company offers a cloud-based BSM platform that has connected organisations with more than five million suppliers globally. The platform provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money.