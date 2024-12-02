Coupa platform to support invoice control for Amazon Web Services

Customers can now configure their AWS account to send their invoices into Coupas platform for touchless digital processing. This provides greater visibility of their invoices for AWS services and AWS Marketplace products, while granting greater control into IT business spend as part of their broader business spend management strategy. Customers will also be able to optimise and track their IT cloud spending across AWS services and the third-party software products in AWS Marketplace.

First announced in December 2015, Coupas collaboration with AWS lead to products such as Coupa Open Buy with Amazon Business, which streamlines the employee buying experience and increases organisational compliance, and AWS Marketplace availability of Coupa BSM solutions.

One of the key applications available within the Coupa BSM Platform is Coupa InvoiceSmash is a unified application available designed to convert emailed invoices into the field formats required by AP organisations, resulting in more accurate invoice processing.