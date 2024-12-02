Coupa, PayPal to launch new payment solution

The integration enables Coupa Pay users to pay PayPal-enabled suppliers, ensuring a secure online payment experience for buyers and suppliers.

Coupa is also expanding relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The deal will enable customers to configure their AWS account to send invoices into Coupa Softwares platform for touchless digital processing.

Earlier in June 2019, Coupa Software has announced that its Coupa Pay offering will integrate with online payments platform Stripe.