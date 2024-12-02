



The collaboration will include Adflex’s Straight-Through-Processing (STP) service to facilitate B2B commercial card transactions for Coupa’s customers, optimising the payment process for both buyers and suppliers.











Previously, suppliers processed virtual card transactions manually, with the virtual card sent via email and initiated by the buyer within the Coupa platform. Adflex STP improved the process by eliminating manual entry requirements and reducing the PCI-DSS scope. It enables card numbers to be read automatically from emails, allowing transactions to be processed without requiring any additional input from the supplier.

Adflex STP provides the buyer with control over the timing of payment execution. Payment results are sent back to Coupa to automate expense management and ensure efficient remittances to suppliers.

Coupa’s officials assert that virtual cards extend days payable outstanding (DPO) and maximise working capital. They also help minimise suppliers’ days sales outstanding (DSO) and eliminate the cost of cash collection.





The transition to B2B payments

This integration comes at a time when an increasing number of customers are opting for virtual cards to pay suppliers, allowing improved cash flow, optimal security, augment reconciliation, and significant rebate revenue. Real-time payments have become an essential aspect of business-to-business transactions.

According to Resolve, the global real-time payments market reached a value of USD 24.91 billion in 2024, driven by the adoption of digital transaction methods across various industries and countries. Additionally, the international B2B digital payment market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.4% from 2025 to 2032.





More updates from Coupa

In April 2024, Coupa partnered with Bottomline to simplify digital payment processes for businesses.

The partnership enabled Coupa to integrate with Paymode-X, Bottomline's business payments network, offering Premium ACH, which facilitated automated payments from buyers to suppliers. Coupa Pay, a unified platform for managing business payments across different countries and currencies, leveraged Bottomline's Premium ACH offering to optimise payment stacks for customers.