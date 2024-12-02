Cotton On Group, Adyen partner for global ecommerce rollout

This partnership is meant for Adyen to help Cotton On Group power the ecommerce payments for the brands including Cotton On, Cotton On KIDS, Cotton On BODY, Rubi, Supré, Factorie and Typo on a global scale.

Brendan Sweeney, Cotton On Group General Manager of ecommerce states that the partnership has helped the Group streamline settlements timelines, improve cash flow, and provide a greater visibility of disputes, refunds and cancellations, as Adyen offers a single-platform solution that processes the entire payment from beginning to end and keeps all data in one place.

Adyen’s payments platform facilitates the ability to consolidate the payment programs and switch on solutions like RevenueProtect — an integrated risk management system which allows the business to maintain the perfect balance between fraud defence and optimised conversions.

Moreover, with the Adyen’s ShopperDNA, a view of the shopper behind each transaction is possible, thus the customer service teams are able to track online fraudsters as they attempt to change networks, devices and identities.

With Adyen’s help, the Cotton On Group launched online banking payment methods in new markets, such as Malaysia and South Africa, as well local acquiring processing for the Australian, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, UK and US markets.

