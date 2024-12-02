Cotti Coffee taps Adyen for overseas expansion







Adyen announces a partnership with Cotti Coffee for their global expansion, bringing their brews to customers in Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and their newest market – the United Arab Emirates. The coffee chain, which is committed to offering high-quality, low-cost, and convenient coffee products, recently opened its 7,000th store worldwide and continues to expand its footprint. Moving to Adyen’s single platform helps the global coffee chain launch fast with a simplified and scalable payment solution.

Officials from Cotti Coffee said their company is a fast-expanding business, and moving to Adyen’s one-platform solution allows them both a holistic and detailed view of their overseas business, so they can identify and capitalise on the next opportunity. The platform’s benefits also extend to better customer experience at the coffee chain’s small-format stores. Adyen’s fast processing and availability of global payment methods helps their store staff focus on crafting drinks and serving their customers more efficiently.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Adyen sai this is an exciting time for the coffee business, with a broader selection of drinks and more locations. The Cotti Coffee brand is a recipe that combines the availability of choice with convenience, and they’re enabling their global ambition with a payments platform that’s built to help them scale.





What does Adyen do?

Adyen is a financial technology platform. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. The cooperation with Cotti Coffee as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen’s continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

For more information about Adyen, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.





About Cotti Coffe

Cotti Coffee has established a presence in 28 countries and regions worldwide since the opening of its flagship store in October 2022. The company is driving change through technology, adhering to its mission of ‘Enabling customers to enjoy a comfortable coffee lifestyle,’ and is committed to providing customers with high-quality, cost-effective, and convenient coffee products, along with a youthful and chic brand experience.