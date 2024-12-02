Cotopaxi and Sezzle announce partnership to enhance access to financial freedom

The companies joined forces to promote financial awareness, poverty alleviation, and a healthier environment. The partnership between BNPL Sezzle and Cotopaxi will open the doors to a series of international reputed merchants, including Keen, Orca, Klymit, Rumpl, Altitude Sports, and others.

Currently, Sezzle offers interest-free installment plans with instant approval and without altering its clients’ credit scores. With over 44,000 online and in-store retailers, Sezzle’s mission remains to financially empower a new generation and educate the existing one through ethical initiatives.

Both companies are members of B Corp and Climate Neutral organisation and their strategic partnership will not only boost improve customer experience but will also align the companies’ values as impact-driven brands.