Costcos ecommerce sales increase by 37 percent in Q3 2018

The company experienced the highest boost in their ecommerce sales during April 2018, when its online business jumped by 43.1%.

Costco has invested in its delivery capabilities, expanding its same-day fresh delivery services through Instacart.

While that business only represents a small percentage of the total company, the company is seeing positive results in exiting markets and some markets located further from the retailer’s brick-and-mortar.

In terms of ecommerce efforts, Costco plans to improve its online merchandising services with hot buys and buyer picks as well as buy-online-pick-up-in-store. The ecommerce business has also allowed previously seasonal items to be sold over a longer period of time.