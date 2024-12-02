Costco launches e-store in China

The e-store will be hosted by Alibaba Group’s Tmall online marketplace and will sell products such as food and healthcare goods, and store-branded products under its Kirkland Signature private label.

Alibabas Tmall offers virtual store fronts and payment portals to merchants. Several Western retailers, including Zara owner Inditex, Britains Burberry and ASOS, have joined TMall in 2014.

Costco has e-shops in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea through majority-owned subsidiaries, while its online presence was restricted to the US, Canada, the UK and Mexico.