Costco accepts Apple Pay across its US stores

The launching occurred after conducting limited trials at selected Costco outlets, including a warehouse near its corporate headquarters in Washington.

This partnership has taken place soon after Apple’s landing similar deals with CVS and 7-Eleven. Apple also secured a deal this summer to add Apple Pay support to eBay, thus being able to grow stronger among online retailers as well.

Recently, Costco has reported that their ecommerce sales jumped 37% year over year as of the third quarter in 2018.