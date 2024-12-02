Costa Coffee, Barclaycard launch contactless reusable clever cup

Available in Costa Coffee stores starting with November 2018, the Clever Cup harnesses contactless payment technology to turn customers’ reusable coffee cups into a convenient way to pay.

Powered by bPay by Barclaycard technology, Clever Cup users can track their spending, top up their balance, and take control to block or cancel the contactless payment element online or using the dedicated bPay app, available on iPhone and Android devices.

Sold in packaging made from recycled coffee cups, the Clever Cup features a silicon base and contactless chip, which is detachable for ease of washing. The technology within the cup can be used wherever customers see the contactless symbol and not just Costa Coffee stores.

The new Clever Cup is priced at GBP 14.99, with a GBP 1 donation from every sale going to The Costa Foundation and will be available from all Costa Coffee outlets across the UK.