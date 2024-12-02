COS partners with Chinas platform Tmall

COS, the H&M-owned fashion brand is joining Alibaba’s Tmall platform for China’s consumers. This move onto Tmall is meant to bring the brand’s core wardrobe essentials to a wide audience across Mainland China.

Besides this, the brand is set to launch a standalone website, as well as to open a physical flagship in Shanghai, in October 2018.

COS entered the Chinese market in 2012 and now it has 28 bricks-and-mortar stores in the region.