Corvia enrols REPAY as processing partner

The partnership will augment merchant and partner servicing and support in traditional retail and specialty ecommerce business segments. Corvia’s officials explained that adding REPAY as a processing partner gives them the flexibility to deliver more advanced solutions while optimising both the partner and merchant experience.

REPAY’s proprietary clearing and settlement platform offers fully customisable programmes that deliver more autonomy and greater payment flexibility than traditional large acquirer programmes. Its clearing and settlement solution is supported by high-touch service, a payments engine, and intuitive reporting software designed to ensure on-time and accurate transaction processing.

Commenting on the partnership, representatives from Repay said that they look forward to working with Corvia to customise a clearing and settlement solution that will enable them to scale their operations and better serve their customers through augmented payment experiences and a full-bodied reporting platform.