Cortex unveils advances in invoice approval technology

The solution aims to help automatic routing and approval of procure-to-pay business documents. The new Intelligent Invoice Approval (IIA) product offering complements Cortexs existing e-invoicing platform to move documents through the routing and approval phase using a multi-level approval method for the decision of processing and uploading documents into the ERP system.

This solution is the next step in the paperless exchange of business documents, enhancing electronic invoicing by enabling the automatic routing of documents for review and approval from vendors directly into a Buyers accounting system. This service is customisable from an entry-level approval module to a full enterprise-class solution based on the clients business needs and features the latest advances in cloud-based mobile-optimised technology for an unprecedented user experience.